Tesco's Christmas advert brilliantly mocks UK politics in 'party broadcast'

Tesco's 2022 Christmas advert has taken a humorous approach to the current state of UK politics, by introducing a new party to the race: The Christmas Party.

The 'Christmas Party' promises voters “more pigs in more blankets for more people” and “a referendum to see if Love Actually is the greatest Christmas film” in its manifesto.

Research shows that people are looking forward to Christmas more than usual this year, and a spokesperson for Tesco confirmed that the ad is to bring a touch of joy to a difficult year.

