Donald Trump let slip that he doesn't know what WhatsApp is during a recent rally in Iowa.

The former president was in the middle of a speech about the alleged success of Truth Social and how it compared to the download of other apps in the previous weeks.

"They have something called WhatsApp...what the hell is that?" he joked, to cheers from the crowd.

"You say WhatsApp...what's WhatsApp? I don't know but I hear it's hot."

