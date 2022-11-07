Ian Hislop's thoughts a week after the EU referendum are more relevant than ever

Comments from journalist Ian Hislop just three weeks after the 2016 EU referendum are going viral once more, because they're pretty poignant to the UK's position six years on.

The Private Eye editor appeared on Question Time where he was praised for saying that those responsible for Brexit had run away from the situation.

"The prime minister who put us in the mess has resigned," he said, referring to David Cameron, although some have compared it to Boris Johnson.

He went on to discuss those in power making excuses for austerity.

