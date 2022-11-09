Martin Lewis is urging the British public to check the 'flow temperature' of their boiler in a 'no-brainer' hack that could slash £100 off your heating bill.

Boilers apparently heat water way higher than it needs to be before sending it to your radiator.

“You normally want it to be around 60 degrees but most peoples boilers are set higher - that’s really inefficient,” the money saving expert said on his ITV show.

“You can turn this down, it won’t affect the heat in your house, it’ll still be the same temperature."

