Moment thief knocks himself out trying to flee Louis Vuitton after robbery

A thief in Washington has been caught on CCTV accidentally knocking himself out as he fled a store with an arm full of luxury goods, and ran straight into a glass door.

According to police, the 17-year-old suspect grabbed handbags worth $18,000 at Louis Vuitton in Bellevue, before attempting to run away and smashing into the door so hard he was unconscious.

The thief is reportedly part of a crime ring which has contributed to the 59 organised retail theft cases charged in the county this year alone.

