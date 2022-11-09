Now Elon Musk 'wants to put Twitter behind a paywall'

Elon Musk has reportedly told investor David Sacks that he's 'seriously considering' putting Twitter behind a paywall, as the company reports that users have increased since he took over.

Musk has already slashed the company's work force and announced verification will come from users paying $8 a month for Twitter Blue - and you don't have to be a public figure now either.

The Tesla founder previously tweeted that advertisers had been pulling out of Twitter, and the latest rumours spark concern over the network's future.

