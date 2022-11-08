Tearful Just Stop Oil protestor delivers emotional message from M25 gantry

A 24-year-old Just Stop Oil protestor has sent a powerful message to those angry at the activist group for disruption across the UK.

Louise was one of those climbing up onto the gantry of the M25 yesterday (8 November), as she recorded herself scolding the lack-of action from those in power.

“I’m here because I don’t have a future," she cries.

“You might hate me for doing this, and you’re entitled to hate me, but I wish you would direct all that anger and hatred at our government."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

