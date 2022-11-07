Grant Shapps wants Just Stop Oil protestors to spend 'Christmas in prison'

Grant Shapps has said the Just Stop Oil protestors on the M25 this morning (7 November) deserve to have "Christmas in prison".

The motorway was closed between junctions six and seven in Surrey, as the activists scaled overhead bridges, prompting the brutal comments from the business secretary.

“When I was transport secretary, I made sure National Highways used injunctions and quite a number of people from one of their sister organisations spent this Christmas in prison – I hope that’s what happens here as well,” he told LBC.

