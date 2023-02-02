Eurovision reveals futuristic 2023 stage - drawing comparisons to Star Trek

The stage for Eurovision 2023 in Liverpool has been unveiled, and it's a futuristic cyber design that's based on ‘togetherness, celebration and community’.

However, cladded in metals and space-inspired shapes, many have been quick to compare it to Star Trek's Voyager space ship.

Over 700 video tiles are integrated into the floor and more than 1500 metres of LED lights wrap around the stage, which has moving parts that can change its whole landscape for performances.



Click here to sign up for our newsletters

