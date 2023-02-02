Ron DeSantis accused of using code language to talk negatively about Black people

Hosts on The View had a lot to say about Ron DeSantis referring to African-American studies as "zombie" studies, after he disapproved of the high school course.

Despite calling Florida the 'Education State' - the governor doesn't want queer history involved, especially not Black, queer history.

"I found it highly offensive that he compared African-American studies with learning about zombies," Sunny Hostin said of the matter.

"What is that? Is that a code or something?"

