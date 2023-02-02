Six-year-old secretly orders over £800 of food from delivery app on Dad's phone

A six-year-old from Michigan is hitting the headlines for ordering over $1000 (£811) of delivery food from the GrubHub app on his dad's phone.

The youngster, Mason Stonehouse, who had used the phone to 'play games', managed to secure five large orders of jumbo shrimp, ice cream, chilli cheese fries, and chicken pita sandwiches.

It wasn't until he went in for a $439 pizza order that his dad, Keith, got a fraud alert.

Thankfully, they managed to get a few neighbours round to share the food orders.

