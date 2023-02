Twitter's favourite dog, Sophie from Romania, is officially learning how to play.

The rescue pup, owned by former BBC correspondent Rory Cellan-Jones, can be seen chasing a ball in the garden, and appearing to enjoy herself.

For weeks, followers have been rooting for Sophie to get out from behind her hiding place (the sofa) and learn to be loved, and this tiny piece of progress is warming everyone's hearts.

Simply adorable.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters