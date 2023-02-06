Epsom teacher found dead shares nerves joining school in resurfaced podcast

The female headteacher of Epsom College who has been found dead alongside her husband and daughter spoke of her 'anxiety' about the job on a resurfaced podcast from December 2022.

Emma Pattison, 45, had been in the job just six months when the tragic incident took place yesterday (5 February).

"In terms of transition it's been a really big change for my family. We've moved house - we've bought a dog,'" she told the Epsom Insight podcast.

"There is something about being a lifelong learner."

