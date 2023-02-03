Fox News' Tucker Carlson branded Boris Johnson a 'coward' on-air after the former prime minister rejected an interview with the right-wing host.

"We had invited Boris Johnson hours before he said that", Carlson scathed, referring to Johnson's interview where here he accused the Fox News of an anti-Ukraine rhetoric.

“We watched during Covid as he transitioned into a terrified old woman, but we had no idea he was also a liar. We should have known."



