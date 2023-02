Video footage has captured the adorable moment that a baby giraffe started eating snow during a cold snap in Japan.

Genki enjoyed chomping down on the makeshift shaved ice in Asahiyama zoo in Hokkaido, as temperatures reached minus seven degrees in the height of January - their coldest month.

The animal can be heard making a crunching noise, eating the snow before it had even had a chance to melt in its mouth.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters