Apple unveils new 'affordable' iPhone SE to rival iPhone 13

Apple has unveiled a new 'affordable' iPhone SE that has some of the best features from its' most recent iPhone 13.

The model to be released later in 2022 starts at £419, and will still feature Apple's iconic home button and Touch ID sensor.

Fans can also expect a newly-upgraded A15 Bionic chip, as well as 5G connectivity.



Ben Wood, chief analyst at CCS Insight, says it's “perfect for consumers who are not interested in the bells and whistles on more expensive iPhones but love Apple’s user experience and apps”.

