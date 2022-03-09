Student nurse records journey delivering medical supplies to Ukrainian refugees

British student nurse, Liberty Rose, has been documenting her journey as she headed to Poland with medical supplies for Ukrainian refugees.

After crowdfunding £25,000 with four friends, they had enough to buy first aid kits and bandages.

Charities have been “touched” by the support, the 26-year-old said, adding, “They want to continue to team up with us and said if we ever need help in England, they wouldn’t think twice.”

To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here and if you are able to donate then please click here.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.