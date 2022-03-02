Does this viral video show a Ukrainian woman teaching people how to drive Russian tanks?

As the Russian invasion into Ukraine continues, a video has gone viral of a woman explaining how to drive an armoured personnel carrier (APC).

Amid the confusion on social media surrounding, some believe the woman to be a Ukrainian local who had found an abandoned Russian tank and gave a tutorial on how to use it.

However, not all is as it seems. Although the woman in the video, Nastya Tuman, was reportedly born in Ukrainian she is now based in Russia where she is a well-known influencer with more than 800,000 followers on Instagram. Much of her content focuses on her interest in cars and working as a mechanic.

While there have been recent reports of Russian tanks running out of fuel and even abandoning tanks, Tuman's video that has been circulating online is actually from 2021.

In the video from last year, she showed viewers how to drive and operate an abandoned armoured personnel carrier (APC), including how to start it up and a clip of her driving the vehicle to commemorate Defender of the Fatherland Day (February 23) in an Instagram post.

Though Tuman has posted a recent video on TikTok of the same footage from last year but with a different introduction which may have added to the confusion and re-circulation of the clip.

