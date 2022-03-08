Ukrainian Eurovision winner raises 67 million euros for country with performance

Winner of the 2016 Eurovision song contest and proud Ukrainian, Susana Jamaladinova (otherwise known as Jamala), is being praised after raising 67 million euros for the country.



She performed in this year's Eurovision selection in Germany when donations began flooding in to help those caught up in the Russian invasion.



Jamala fled Kyiv with her children to Istanbul, Turkey – while her husband stayed behind.

To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here and if you are able to donate then please click here.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.