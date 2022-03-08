Rare Harry Potter first edition could sell for over £100,000

A super-rare Harry Potter book is tipped to sell for over £100,000 at an auction.



The copy of The Philosopher's Stone was one of only 500 first-print run copies made back in 1997, and has been kept in total darkness and in a protective sleeve since.



Despite being 25 years old, this means the book is in pristine condition, and auctioneer Jim Spencer has said it's "one of the best" he's ever seen. The current record price for a book from the same run is £356,000.

