Hundreds take to Paris streets to celebrate International Women's Day

Hundreds of protestors have taken to the streets of Paris, France to celebrate International Women's Day.

Marches began at Gare du Nord train station, and organisers are rallied for "feminist strikes" to take place, to mark the 600 murders of women that took place in France while Emmanuel Macron has been president.

They also hope to shine a light on the gender pay gap and equality in career choices for women.

This year’s International Women’s Day theme is “gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”.

