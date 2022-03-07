Author J.K. Rowling has hit out at Scotland's Gender Recognition Reform Bill.

The bill means XYZ which will no longer mean that medical and psychiatric reports have to be shown by those wishing to have their true gender recognised.



Ages of applying to transition have also been lowered from 18 to 16 in a move that Social Justice Secretary Shona Robinson hopes will 'streamline' the process.



In response, Rowling tweeted: "The law Nicola Sturgeon is trying to pass in Scotland will harm the most vulnerable women in society: those seeking help after male violence/rape and incarcerated women."

