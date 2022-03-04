New York's Ukrainian community ‘saddened, frightened, angry’

The Ukrainian community in New York is "sad and frightened" about the Russian -Ukraine war.

Ukrainian-American artist Ola Rondiak divides her time between New York and Kyiv, now spends time at protests waiting for news of her friends and family back in Ukraine, as well as her husband, a US citizen who escaped to Romania.

"We love Ukraine, very loyal to Ukraine, and he didn't want to desert his people," Rondiak told Al Jazeera.

