High School protestors rally against Florida 'Don't Say Gay' bill

Protestors have taken to Florida's Capitol building as Republican-controlled rules around LGBTQ legislation are scheduled to be voted on.



The so-called 'Don't Say Gay' ruling will mean lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity from kindergarten to third grade could be no-more.



Participants in the demonstration included hundreds of students from Winter Park School, who walked out of their classrooms for over seven hours. Chants of "We say gay" and "Amazing Grace" could be heard while placards with messages of encouragement were held.

The vote takes place on 8 March.

