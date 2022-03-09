Climbers scale 210-metre skyscraper in support of Ukraine

Two daredevil climbers have scaled Paris' Montparnasse tower in support of Ukraine.



Wearing the country's blue and yellow flag colours, the two Frenchmen held a sign that read 'no war' as they clambered up the 210-metre skyscraper. They also hung a Ukrainian flag from the side of the building.



Onlookers were stunned as the pair appeared to use no safety equipment during their climb.



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.





Click here to sign up to our newsletters.