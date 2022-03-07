Military couple get married on the frontline in Ukraine

Ukrainian military reserves Lesia Ivashchenko and Valerii Filimonov tied the knot on the defense line while wearing their uniform.

After 22 years together, the couple exchanged vows in front of Mayor Klitschko and fellow servicemen in a ceremony near Kyiv.

This is the first time they've seen each other since the invasion began 11 days ago.

To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here and if you are able to donate then please click here.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.