Rare two-toed baby sloth born at Dudley zoo

Dudley Zoo and Castle have announced the birth of its first rare Linne’s two-toed sloth in their 85-year history.

The baby was born to mum Flo and dad Reggie on 4 April, after they were paired as part of a breeding program.

"The baby seems healthy and alert as it snuggles up to mum, who is doing wonderfully and taking first-time motherhood in her stride," says Zoo Curator, Richard Brown.

He adds that the sloths are some of their most popular animals and guests will be thrilled to meet the new baby.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

