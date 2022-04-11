Study finds men who take viagra could be damaging their eyesight

A new study has found that men who use Viagra to improve their bedroom performance could be damaging their eyesight.

The research conducted on 213,000 men found that the little blue pills double the risk of eye problems that lead to blindness, with experts fearing that the drug restricts blood flow to the eyes.

"These medications address erectile dysfunction by improving blood flow, but we know that they can also hinder blood flow in other parts of the body," Dr Etminan, one of the researchers from the University of British Columbia said.

