The Queen reveals 'horrible' pandemic and covid left her 'tired and exhausted'

The Queen has revealed having Covid left her "tired and exhausted" as she spoke with a former virus patient who lost his brother and dad to the illness.

In a special Zoom call to NHS staff, she sympathised following a number of cancelled engagements: "It does leave one very tired and exhausted, doesn’t it? This horrible pandemic. It’s not a nice result."

"It's amazing isn't it? What can be done when needs be," she added as they spoke about a specially-built unit at the Royal London Hospital for infected patients.

