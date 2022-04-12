Disney heir comes out as transgender amid 'Don't Say Gay' controversy

An heir of The Walt Disney Co. has slammed Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill that has caused mass controversy for the corporation in recent weeks - after coming out as transgender.

30-year-old Charlee Disney made the announcement during a gala for the Human Rights Campaign last month while giving a $250,000 grant, and has condemned the new law that stops education around trans rights.



"They can't learn about their community and their history at school, or play sports or use the bathroom they want to use?" they fumed of the law.

