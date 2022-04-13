Police release dashcam footage of some of the worst driving in the UK

Cumbria Police have released dashcam footage of some of the worst driving incidents they've witnessed in a bid to make the area's roads safer.

From red light jumpers to drivers swerving into the wrong lanes and narrowly missing other cars, these clips will certainly have you on the edge of your seat.



“We want to make Cumbria’s roads safer by educating road users to try and change behaviour and prosecuting those that take risks," they posted on Twitter, urging people to report anyone they see driving dangerously.

