Energy secretary gets wound up when grilled on Rishi Sunak's wife's taxes

Presenter Kay Burley got on the wrong side of the energy secretary when asking about the rising cost of living in relation to Rishi Sunak's wife reportedly not paying the right taxes on overseas investments.

Kwasi Kwarteng responded, "she made it very clear that as an Indian national she can't have dual citizenship." Under UK tax laws, Murty’s status as a non-dom means she doesn't have to pay tax on dividends from overseas companies

"I haven't come here to comment on her tax affairs...people can reach their own conclusions," he added.

