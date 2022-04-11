An eery clip has seen a drone flying over Shanghai urging residents to comply with strict Covid lockdowns.

“Please comply with Covid restrictions," the robotic voice can be heard saying. "Control your soul’s desire for freedom. Do not open the window or sing.”

Residents are currently trapped inside their homes, and have been chanting from their balconies about the lack of support for getting basic necessities such as food and water.

Shanghai has reported a new record of more than 26,000 COVID cases in the last 24 hours.

