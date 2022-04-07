Boris Johnson says 'keep families out of it' as he swerves question on Sunak's wife

Boris Johnson dodged a question on Rishi Sunak's wife's tax affairs by telling the media to "keep family out of it".

"I think it's very important in politics if you possibly can to try to keep people's families out of it," he told the reporter who asked if Akshata Murthy's finances were the public's business. Questions are being raised over whether she pays it on overseas investments.

"Rishi and I are working very hard on a massive long-term energy security strategy, that's what we're focused on," he added.

