Funeral home accidentally gives grieving family wrong ashes

A family is looking for answers after a funeral home reportedly didn't cremate their 73-year-old relative, and instead gave them someone else's ashes.

When Gangadar Sohan's cremation was scheduled, his daughters came to say their goodbyes and received an urn containing remains - however, when they returned to the funeral home a few days later, they saw their dad's body still lying in the coffin.

The family is now pursuing a civil suit against Miller Funeral Home, Virginia, who have refused to comment on the allegations.

