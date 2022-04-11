Video

Man told to demolish 'mansion' built without permission that makes neighbours' lives 'hell'

Walsall Council has slapped a resident with a demolition order after he built a four-bedroom 'monster mansion' without permission, making his neighbours' lives 'hell'.

Gurwinder Singh sought permission for an extension, but ripped his whole semi-detached house down and spent £200,000 building a new one.

"There has been a lack of co-operation from day one so I welcome the enforcement," says committee chairman, Mike Bird.

"We've got to be shown to make a stand against people who think they can build anything they like in relation to the planning permission they receive."

