Ukrainian children fleeing war treated to dolphin show to boost morale

Ukrainian children who fled war-torn Kherson have been treated some light relief in the form of a dolphin show at Odesea's Nemo Hotel.

They were offered a place to stay while they seek out somewhere more permanent, and the children got to watch the dolphins play with balls and leaping.

"The dolphins are very positive, they don’t care about war," said the service manager at the hotel, Vyacheslav Lutushko.

