Three rare tapirs have been rescued in the back of a van, after they were left in a Ukrainian zoo.

It's thought three of the zoo's keepers have been killed, and the animals are mostly fending for themselves.

Feldman Ecopark zeoo said in a statement: "Dalma, Pinto and Dolly were taken out of the danger zone and sent to the Poltava region, where a temporary home was prepared for them.

"Many thanks to brave rescue volunteers, partners from Ecopark Kovalivka and our many friends, thanks to whose donations we can evacuate animals."

