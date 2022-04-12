Inside brutal Shanghai quarantine centre where Covid patients sleep on wooden pallets

A Covid patient has been showing off the inside of one of Shanghai's brutal quarantine centres, as patients are not allowed to isolate at home if they test positive.

From washing themselves in the sink to sleeping on wooden pallets in rooms of at least six, those with the virus reportedly spend over two weeks there.

Jane, who filmed the clip, hasn't been allowed out, despite the fact she's now testing negative.

"The frustration is coming from people not being clear about when they are going to leave," she told Sky News.

