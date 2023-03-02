Kyle Rittenhouse seen on Fox News begging for money to fund lawsuit

Kyle Rittenhouse has appeared alongside Tucker Carlson on Fox News, begging for money to help fund his lawsuit.

He's currently being sued by a man he shot during Black Lives Matter riots, which he claims was self-defence.

"This lawsuit is very frustrating and it’s upsetting", he said, calling it an 'attack' on second amendment rights.

"If they can come after me, they will come after you.”

Even Carlson appeared confused as Rittenhouse pointed viewers in the direction of where they can donate.

