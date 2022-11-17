Piers Morgan defends Cristiano Ronaldo over dismissed sexual assault lawsuit

Piers Morgan has defended his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo after he was quizzed on the footballer's now-dismissed sexual assault lawsuit.

The journalist, who recently interviewed the 38-year-old on his TalkTV show, appeared on The News Agents podcast with Emily Maitlis, where he was asked if it was uncomfortable to publicly support Ronaldo during that time of scrutiny.

“I don’t share the view he is a rapist- that’s something that’s really hurt him," Morgan responded. "He's talked to me very frankly about it and I believe him."

Ronaldo has always denied the allegations.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

