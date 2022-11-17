Even Russian state TV is starting to question the objectives of invading Ukraine

Eight months into the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and propaganda-pedellers on Russian state TV are beginning to question what the actual objectives of the war are.

Russia-1, which has been known for its pro-Putin reporting (and employs Olga Skabeyeva, who is known as his 'iron doll'), surprised viewers this week when they appeared confused by the long-term aims of Russia.

"I would like to know what those goals and objectives are for a change," one host responded to Skabeyeva, who suggested the goals of the 'special operation' were going to be achieved.



