Martin Lewis reveals the best Christmas present you can give this year

Martin Lewis has opened up a conversation about the financial burden that gift-giving can cause, and is urging the public to get off the 'gift-giving treadmill'.

The clip was originally aired in 2018, but the money saving expert replayed it on the most recent episode of his ITV show, as it feels more poignant than ever during the cost of living crisis.

He argued that if you give someone a gift, they feel obliged to give you one of equal value back - even if they can't afford it.

