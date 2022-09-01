Right-wing commentator claims Time magazine dropped hints on FBI Trump raid

Right-wing commentator and host, Charlie Kirk, claims that Time magazine dropped hints that the FBI would raid Donald Trump's home.

He says that the FBI intentionally placed a Time Magazine cover that said "knock knock" to send a message that the deep state is after the former president.

A photo from the scene of the Mar-a-Lago raid shows the magazine on the floor with the documents.

"Get it? Knock, knock? Like we're knocking on your door...your home? No mistake that that was put in there", he said on Real America's Voice.

