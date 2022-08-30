LBC interview ironically cuts out during call with minister about broadband upgrade

LBC viewers had a giggle when digital minister, Matt Warman's connection dropped during an interview about a £5 billion project to upgrade broadband in the UK.

“This is handy - you’re the broadband minister and you can’t hear me,” Nick Ferrari joked of the ironic situation.

“That is sensational - and the picture’s frozen. You’ve got the government banging on about however many billion pounds it is [the broadband upgrade] and he can’t hear me.”

