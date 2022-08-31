Meet the barber offering free haircuts to kids who can't afford it

A Swindon barber is helping kids who are heading back to school by offering free haircuts for those who can't afford it.

Sylvester Okoli from Route 8 barbers wanted to help parents who were struggling to save the money to put towards uniform or other essentials.

"Every kid should go back to school feeling confident and fresh, regardless of money troubles," he says of the idea.

During a GMB appearance, he admitted around 20 students have been so far: "Even the messages I get...I'm quite humbled to be doing this."

