Russian state TV's reaction to Gorbachev's death is exactly how you'd imagine

Russian state TV had exactly the reaction you'd expect to the news of Gorbachev's death as you'd expect - insults followed by a justification that they couldn't be too mean so soon after his passing.

"All our enemies are calling Gorbachev a reformer and a real man of the world," the host scathed. "That's probably why Russian society's, our country's assessment of his legacy are fundamentally and radically different."

Following the stern words, she dropped in: "But it would probably be indecent to talk about that on the day of his death."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.