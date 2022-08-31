Australian TV host calls Meghan Markle a 'tosser' and no one bats an eyelid

An Australian morning TV host called Meghan Markle a tosser - and no one in the studio even flinched.

The comment was in response to her new tell-all interview with The Cut.

“I couldn't even stomach getting through the whole article,” Natalie Barr could be heard smirking, as her fellow panellists giggled to themselves.

“I think in Australia we’d say she’s just full of it. She’s a tosser. She’s a total tosser."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.