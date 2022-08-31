The internet is remembering the time Gorbachev was in a Pizza Hut commercial

With the news of Mikhail Gorbachev’s passing, people are remembering what he was most-known for - including a gimmick Pizza Hut commercial in the 90s.

The former soviet leader can be seen sitting down with his granddaughter, when nearby men in the restaurant recognise him and argue whether he was a good influence on Russia.

“Because of him we have many things… like Pizza Hut,” an older woman interrupts, to which customers begin to cheer on Gorbachev.

