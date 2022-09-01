Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt praised for touching tribute to Bill Turnbull

Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt are being praised for their touching tribute to former BBC Breakfast host, Bill Turnbull.

Turnbull's family announced he had passed away aged 66, following a battle with prostate cancer.

"He was a brilliant journalist and he loved this programme, and he loved serving you, the audience," Naga said in the emotional segment.

"I’m sure you will miss him, we certainly will too."

She also read a statement from Bill's family, who added the last week of his life was 'very special' and they shared 'wonderful moments'.

